West Asia Conflict: Pakistan’s Mediation Bid Fails As Iran Rejects US Talks, Tensions Escalate | File Pic

Tehran: Islamabad's attempt to position itself as a mediator in the West Asia conflict has come to naught with the Iranian side refusing to meet any US led delegation in Pakistan, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Iran has also called the list of demands from the US as unacceptable, pushing the possibility of an early resolution to the crisis to the back burner. Pakistan had staked its diplomatic heft by pitching itself as a mediator claiming to have been behind messaging to both the Iranian and US sides. However, it appears that with this significant trust deficit the Iranians are reluctant to let Islamabad play any role in negotiations.

However, some hope was ignited as reports suggested that Iran could move towards a mediation effort brokered by Qatar, another key player in the region.

Meanwhile, tensions have escalated in the region after the reports of a missing US airman after a US aircraft was downed by the Iranians and the taking down of another US A-10 plane.

US President Donald Trump withheld details regarding the potential US response should a missing crew member, forced to eject over Iran, be harmed or captured, The President declined to specify a course of action during a brief telephone interview with The Independent on Friday.

When questioned by The Independent about the measures he might take if the airman is mistreated by Iranian forces, Trump stated, "Well, I can't comment on it because we hope that's not going to happen."

The Iranians say their forces have now executed Wave 93 of their retaliatory campaign against US-Israel. IRGC claimed to have dealt precise blows to critical Israeli military staging grounds deep inside the occupied territories.

During this IRGC said that centers of gathering and combat support of the Israelis in Western Galilee, Haifa, Kafr Kanna, and Krayot were precisely hit.

In what will spell further trouble for the US and its allies, Iran said it has the ability to sustain the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz for years,

A senior Iranian security official told Press TV that Iran's heightened sensitivity over the strategic waterway stems from the fact that the majority of equipment used to supply US military bases and garrisons across the region has historically been transported by sea.

"Iran has the capability to sustain this situation for years," the official said, referring to the effective shutdown of the strategic waterway to US and allied vessels.

The official further stated that Iran believes it should no longer allow such logistical support to continue.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)