West Asia Conflict: Israel Conducts Airstrikes Across Iran After Tehran's Missile Attack; Explosions Reported In Multiple Cities | Video | X / @theinformant_x

Tehran: Following overnight military developments, Iranian authorities have confirmed that residential areas within the capital city remained unaffected by the detonations that occurred early on Monday.

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According to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, at least two explosions were heard at around 4:43 am and 4:45 am in various parts of western Tehran.

Addressing public anxiety regarding the nature of the blasts, a spokesperson for the Tehran Fire Department stated that urban areas were not struck, amidst mounting apprehensions surrounding Israel's latest military operation inside Iran.

These urban impact clarifications come as high-stakes military conflict has intensified in West Asia, with Israel launching early Monday airstrikes hitting strategic positions in central and western Iran.

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The major escalation follows recent projectile fire from Tehran that risks plunging the broader region back into a full-scale war.

Adding to the reports from the capital, Iranian state television confirmed that the sounds of explosions were detected across multiple locations, including Isfahan, Karaj, Tabriz and Tehran, though further details were not immediately provided.

Iranian authorities did not initially specify the exact locations hit or provide assessments regarding casualties or infrastructural damage.

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Providing a tactical update on the nature of the assault, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard stated Monday morning that the Israeli military deployed air-launched ballistic missiles during the multi-city operation.

Confirming the direct military offensive at dawn, the Israeli military released a brief statement as the operations commenced, announcing, "A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force struck military targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran."

The military command did not elaborate further on the specific targets engaged.

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This severe kinetic escalation follows days of deadlocked diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Tehran aimed at preserving a fragile ceasefire, with talks heavily disrupted by the ongoing hostilities between Israeli forces and the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah.

The latest chain of events originally unfolded on Sunday when Israeli forces conducted airstrikes targeting Beirut's southern suburbs.

In response, Tehran launched a direct retaliatory strike against Israel, an action which ultimately triggered the subsequent Monday morning aerial assault by Israeli forces inside Iran.

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Amidst the rapidly deteriorating security situation on the ground, US President Donald Trump told a Fox News Channel reporter that he wanted the Iranians to stop firing missiles and return to the negotiating table.

The US President also expressed strong disapproval regarding the earlier actions in Lebanon, stating that Israel's strikes in Beirut were not coordinated with Washington and noted, "I'm not happy about it."

As diplomatic channels actively attempted to contain the fallout from the Sunday strikes, Axios reported that a senior US official said Trump had called Netanyahu to urge him not to retaliate immediately for the Iranian missile attack.

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The senior official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the private telephone call, indicated that the US President believed his arguments had successfully persuaded the Israeli Prime Minister to pause further military action at that time.

According to the official, Trump "got Bibi to hold off for the time being," though no further specific details of the high-level dialogue were shared.

Netanyahu's office did not issue an immediate comment regarding the communication.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)