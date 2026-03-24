West Asia Conflict: Iran Embassy’s Pink Toy Steering Wheel Meme Mocks Donald Trump’s 'Will Control Hormuz' Remark; Netizens Call It 'Ultimate Trolling'

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A satirical post by the Iran Embassy in Saudi Arabia has gone viral on social media, taking a dig at Donald Trump’s recent remarks on controlling the Strait of Hormuz. The post featured a humorous image of a pink child’s toy steering wheel seemingly overriding a real car dashboard.

The caption read, “The Strait of Hormuz will be controlled by me and the Ayatollah,” mocking Trump’s statement during a media interaction where he said, “I will control the Strait of Hormuz along with the new Ayatollah.”

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Here's President Trump said when asked about who will control the Strait Of Hormuz

Donald Trump, speaking in Florida on March 23, said the Strait of Hormuz through which nearly 20% of global oil flows would be “jointly controlled… me and the ayatollah.” He also delayed planned US strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure by five days, citing “productive conversations” with Iranian representatives.

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Social Media Calls It ‘Ultimate Trolling’

The post quickly gained traction online, with netizens calling it “ultimate trolling” by an official diplomatic account. Users flooded the comments section with memes and reactions.

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One user wrote, “Not only does Iran have missiles... they have jokes too!!!”

😂😂😂 Not only does Iran have missiles...they have jokes too!!! — Noedine Isaacs-Mpulo🇿🇦🍉 (@NoedineM) March 23, 2026

Another quipped, “I mean the Ayatollah has no hands, so you can just remove the pink steering wheel.”

I mean the Ayatollah has no hands so you can just remove the pink staring wheel — News Flash (@NewsFlash_12) March 23, 2026

A third remarked, “An official government embassy account just posted a toy steering wheel meme during an active war and somehow this isn’t even the weirdest thing today.”

An official government embassy account just posted a toy steering wheel meme during an active war and somehow this is not even the weirdest thing that happened today. — Electrolight D. Nakamoto⚡ (@Electrolight18) March 23, 2026

War Enters Fourth Week, Conflict Widens

The viral moment comes as the Israel–Iran conflict enters its fourth week, escalating into a multi-front crisis. Sustained missile strikes, targeted killings, and retaliatory attacks have intensified tensions across the region.

Global Impact: Oil, Security, And Uncertainty

Beyond the battlefield, the conflict is rattling global markets. Oil prices remain volatile amid fears of disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route.

Regional security dynamics are also shifting rapidly, with Gulf countries strengthening air defences while global powers closely monitor the situation for further escalation.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

On the ground, humanitarian concerns are mounting. Displacement is rising in conflict-hit regions, particularly in Lebanon and parts of Iran, putting pressure on already strained systems.

Strikes on infrastructure including power grids and urban centres are increasingly affecting civilian life, worsening the overall crisis.

Fresh Strikes And Rising Tensions

In the latest developments, Israel has carried out new strikes in southern Lebanon, while air raid sirens were reported in Bahrain and Kuwait. Drone interceptions and heightened air defence activity have also been observed across Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The United States has reportedly delayed planned strikes on Iran’s power infrastructure amid signals of possible talks. However, Tehran has denied any negotiations, calling US claims misleading.