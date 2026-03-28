West Asia Conflict: Defence Minister To Chair Meeting Of Informal Group Of Ministers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on March 24 Chaired Meeting To Review Security & Defence Preparedness Amid West Asia Tensions | Representative Image

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to chair the first meeting of the informal Group of Ministers on the evolving West Asia crisis on Saturday evening, news agency ANI reported.

The meeting comes amid heightened monitoring by the Centre over the ongoing conflict in the region.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Amid concerns over disruptions, the government has assured citizens that there is no shortage of fuel. The Ministry of External Affairs is closely tracking developments and remains engaged in providing assistance to Indian nationals currently in West Asia.

Read Also PM Modi To Interact With Chief Ministers On West Asia Crisis Today

PM Modi Reviews Situation With States

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors to assess preparedness across states and Union Territories. The review focused on the potential impact of the West Asia situation on India.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi appreciated the suggestions shared by state leaders and stressed the importance of vigilance, preparedness, and coordinated action. He emphasised that collective efforts would be crucial in addressing emerging challenges.