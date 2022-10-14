West Africa: 11 killed, dozens injured in bus blast in central Mali | Twitter/@ocisse691

At least 11 people were killed and dozens were injured in an explosion on a bus in central Mali on Thursday morning, according to a hospital source.

The bus hit an explosive device while travelling the road between Bandiagara and Goundaka, in the Mopti area, known as a hotbed for jihadist violence.

Mali has long struggled with a jihadist insurgency that claimed thousands of lives and also forced hundreds of thousands of locals to leave their homes.

Mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) are among the jihadists' weapons of choice. These weapons can explode on impact or be detonated remotely.

Earlier, a report by the UN mission in Mali, MINUSMA revealed that mines and IEDs had caused 72 deaths, and majority of the victims are soldiers, while a quarter is civilians.