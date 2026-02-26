 WEF Chief Borge Brende Quits Weeks After Probe Into Contact With Jeffrey Epstein
Borge Brende has resigned as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum following scrutiny over his past contacts with Jeffrey Epstein. An independent review found no additional concerns beyond prior disclosures. Alois Zwinggi will serve as interim chief as the Forum’s Board begins the process of appointing a permanent successor.

Borge Brende has announced his resignation as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum (WEF), weeks after the organisation initiated an independent review into his past interactions with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Brende, who has led the Geneva-based institution since 2017, said in a statement that stepping down was a considered decision after eight-and-a-half years at the helm. He described his tenure as deeply rewarding and expressed gratitude to colleagues and partners, adding that he believed it was an appropriate time for the Forum to move forward without distractions. His statement did not reference Epstein.

The development followed disclosures by the US Justice Department indicating that Brende had attended three business dinners with Epstein and had exchanged emails and text messages with him.

In a separate statement, WEF co-chairs Andre Hoffmann and Larry Fink said the external review conducted by independent counsel had concluded. The findings, they noted, did not raise concerns beyond those already publicly disclosed.

The Forum confirmed that Alois Zwinggi will serve as interim President and CEO while the Board of Trustees oversees the transition and begins the search for a permanent successor.

