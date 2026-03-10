'We Will Determine The End...': Iran Responds To Donald Trump’s Claim Of War Will End 'Very Soon'

Iran has pushed back against US President Donald Trump’s claim that the ongoing conflict will end soon, asserting that it is Tehran not Washington that will decide when the fighting stops. The statement from Iran’s powerful military wing signals rising tensions as the war rhetoric between the US and Iran continues to escalate.

Iran Says It Will Decide When War Ends

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a strong statement saying Tehran will determine the timeline for ending military actions against American and Israeli targets.

“It is we who will determine the end of the war,” the IRGC said, mentioning that the balance of power in the region now lies with Iran’s armed forces.

The military group added that the “equations and future status of the region” are now in the hands of Tehran’s forces and not the United States.

Response To Trump’s ‘War Will End Soon’ Remark

The statement came after Trump said the conflict involving Iran would conclude “very soon,” though he did not specify a clear timeline.

Speaking during a press conference in Florida, the US president suggested that the military operation had already dealt a devastating blow to Iran’s military capabilities.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Very soon. Look everything they have is gone including their leadership,” Trump said while responding to a question from reporters about the timeline for the operation.

Trump Claims Iran’s Military Crippled

Trump further claimed that Iran’s military infrastructure had been severely damaged during the early phase of the operation.

According to him, Iran lost multiple layers of leadership and key military systems during the first two days of the operation, which he previously referred to as an “excursion.”

“They have no Navy, Air Force, anti-aircraft equipment. It's all been blown up. They have no radar, telecommunications, leadership. It's all gone,” Trump said.

US Says Operation Was A Success

The US president said the campaign had already eliminated the biggest risks posed by Iran and described the operation as a major success.

He claimed that Iran’s ability to threaten the region had been neutralised and that the United States intervened to stop Tehran from expanding its influence in the Middle East and targeting Israel.

“We wiped them out in the first two days. When you think about it, it's incredible,” Trump added.