 'We May Be Small But...': Maldives President Makes Veiled Attack On India After Visiting China, Video Goes Viral
'We May Be Small But...': Maldives President Makes Veiled Attack On India After Visiting China, Video Goes Viral

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu | X

New Delhi, January 13: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, after arriving from China, made a veiled attack on India amid the Maldives vs Lakshadweep controversy. "We may be small, but that doesn’t give you the license to bully us," Mohamed Muizzu said at a press conference on Saturday, January 13. He was speaking to media persons after a week-long visit to China. A video of his remarks is going viral.

Earlier this week, India's Ministry of External Affairs summoned Maldives High Commissioner Ibrahim Shaheeb after three Maldivian ministers made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ministry expressed displeasure on the issue. The Indian High Commission in Male had also raised this issue with the Maldives government last week.

Maldives President Makes Veiled Attack On India

article-image

Maldives Vs Lakshadweep Controversy

Earlier this month, PM Modi visited Lakshadweep. His visit was aimed at promoting the Union Territory for tourism purposes. After PM Modi's visit, three Deputy Ministers of Maldives criticised him alleging that India was trying to present Lakshadweep as an alternative tourist destination to Maldives.

Their remarks did not go well with people across India with #BycottMaldives trending on X (formerly Twitter). In damage-control mode, the Maldives government dismissed the three minister who made objectionable remarks on PM Modi.

article-image

Maldives Issued Clarification

After the matter escalated, the Maldives government issued a clarification and distanced itself from the remarks by the dismissed ministers. According to the Maldives government, the statements given by the ministers in this matter are personal. The government of Maldives said that the government has nothing to do with this matter.

