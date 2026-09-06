WB Shocker! Shirtless Man Enters Ladies’ Coach Of Nighttime Shantipur Local, Performs Stunts As Video Sparks Safety Concerns| VIDEO

A video showing a shirtless man inside the ladies’ compartment of a moving Shantipur Local train from Sealdah has gone viral on social media, sparking concerns over the safety and security of women travelling in suburban trains at night.

The incident, reportedly captured near Agarpara station, shows the man entering the reserved ladies’ coach and behaving erratically as the train continues to move. The video has prompted questions over how a man was able to enter the women-only compartment, particularly during nighttime travel.

What The Viral Video Shows

The video apparently recorded by a passenger, shows a shirtless man wearing only shorts inside a crowded ladies’ compartment.

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In the video, the man can be seen holding onto the overhead handrails with both hands while swinging and raising one of his legs. He then moves around the coach performing what appear to be acrobatic or dance-like movements as women passengers watch him.

The incident has raised concerns among viewers because the man appears to have entered a compartment reserved for women while the train was in motion.

The exact circumstances of how he entered the coach and whether any action was taken against him were not immediately clear from the video.

‘Women’s Safety Should Be The Priority’

The video has triggered a mixed response online, although several commenters expressed concern over the safety of women travelling on local trains at night.

One user described the incident as a “very serious matter”, pointing out that such an incident could understandably frighten women travelling at night.

Another commenter said that women’s safety should be the priority of any transport system, while others questioned the apparent absence of security personnel in the ladies’ coach.

Several users supported calls for greater police presence in women’s compartments, with some suggesting that at least two security personnel should be deployed in ladies’ coaches on nighttime services.

Some Call It ‘Reel Bazi’, Others Demand Action

Not everyone was convinced that the incident was spontaneous.

Some social media users speculated that the man may have entered the compartment deliberately to create content or gain attention online, with one commenter dismissing the incident as “reel bazi”.

Others suggested that the man could have been mentally unwell because of his unusual behaviour. However, even among those making that observation, commenters stressed that his presence and actions could still have made women passengers uncomfortable or frightened.

A section of users called for strict action against people who enter reserved ladies’ compartments and create a disturbance, arguing that such incidents cannot simply be dismissed as unusual behaviour or social-media content.

Calls For Better Security At Night

The incident has also renewed the debate over security arrangements in ladies’ coaches, particularly on nighttime local trains.

The original post called for police personnel to be deployed inside women’s compartments, drawing a comparison with security arrangements on Mumbai’s suburban railway network.

While the authenticity and complete circumstances surrounding the video could not be independently established from the clip alone, the incident has nevertheless triggered a broader conversation about the security of women using public transport after dark.

As the video continues to circulate, social media users are calling for authorities to examine the incident and ensure that reserved compartments remain safe and secure for women passengers.