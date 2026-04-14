Watch: Why US President Donald Trump Tipped $100 To 'DoorDash Grandma' On McDonald's Delivery To White House?

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Washington DC: US President Donald Trump received two large bags from McDonald's, delivered to the Oval Office on Monday by a DoorDash driver at the White House. He tipped $100 to mark the first anniversary of the ‘no tax on tips’ law.

The delivery was made by Sharon Simmons, an Arkansas-based DoorDash driver, who arrived wearing a “DoorDash Grandma” T-shirt and carrying two bags from McDonald's.

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“I have your DoorDash order for you, Mr. President," the dasher told Trump, adding that the order included “all of your favourites."

President Trump, speaking to the media gathered outside, joked while showing the order: “This doesn’t look staged, does it?” McDonald's is a longtime favourite of President Trump.

Simmons appeared surprised when Trump asked her to join him in speaking to reporters gathered outside the Oval Office.

“Would you like to do a little news conference with me, with these people?" Trump asked her. “These are not the nicest people." Responding to which she said, "I’ll do whatever you ask me to do, sir."

President Trump said he arranged the delivery after he came to know that Simmons had received an additional $11,000 under the tax provision.

What Is “No Tax on Tips”?

The “No Tax on Tips” measure, first proposed by Trump during the 2024 election campaign, was later included in a broader tax and spending law passed by Republicans. Under the provision, eligible workers in tip-based jobs, from bartenders to golf caddies, are able to deduct a portion of their tips from federal income tax between 2025 and 2028.