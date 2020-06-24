Watch: White 'Black Lives Matter' protester shouts at African-American cop

Following George Floyd's death last month in Minneapolis, protests against racism are being held across the world.
Thousands have taken to the streets in 'Black Lives Matter' movements amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic that still poses a major threat to the entire world.
However, in a recent video that emerged on social media, a white protester can be seen shouting at an 'African-American' cop.
Taking to Twitter, user @TitaniaMcGrath, who identifies herself as an activist, shared a video and wrote: "In order to defeat white supremacy, it’s important to rebuke black people who won’t do what they’re told."
In the video, she questions the African-American cop, "Would you take off your uniform? Are you afraid of the police?"
She is interrupted by a man who asks her, "You're white and you're telling this to two black police officers. Don't you see the problem with that a little bit?"
She replies saying, "Just because I am white and I haven't experienced racism myself, doesn't mean I can't fight for justice."
"They are part of the system, they are part of the problem. Just because they are black does not mean they are not a part of the problem.
"I am allowed to say this to whoever. Racism is a white person's problem Racism is my problem. I need to fix, and that's why I am here talking to all of them, white, black, brown or even purple."
Here's how the Twitterati have reacted:
"So... let me get this straight. This white lady is going to “fix” racism by yelling at black police officers?" a user wrote.
"I hope these black police officers have learnt something now she has explained racism today," wrote another user.
Here are some more reactions:
