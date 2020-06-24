Watch: White 'Black Lives Matter' protester shouts at African-American cop

In the video, she questions the African-American cop, "Would you take off your uniform? Are you afraid of the police?"

She is interrupted by a man who asks her, "You're white and you're telling this to two black police officers. Don't you see the problem with that a little bit?"

She replies saying, "Just because I am white and I haven't experienced racism myself, doesn't mean I can't fight for justice."

"They are part of the system, they are part of the problem. Just because they are black does not mean they are not a part of the problem.

"I am allowed to say this to whoever. Racism is a white person's problem Racism is my problem. I need to fix, and that's why I am here talking to all of them, white, black, brown or even purple."

Here's how the Twitterati have reacted:

"So... let me get this straight. This white lady is going to “fix” racism by yelling at black police officers?" a user wrote.