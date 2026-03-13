'Watch What Happens Today': Trump Vows To 'Destroy' Iran's Regime As Tehran Escalates Missile Strikes Across West Asia | YouTube - @WhiteHouse | Representational Image

US President Donald Trump on Friday signalled a major escalation in Washington’s military campaign against Iran, claiming the United States was decisively winning the conflict despite critical media reports.

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump asserted that Iran’s military capabilities had been severely weakened.

“We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically and otherwise,” Trump wrote, adding that the country’s naval and air power had been largely dismantled during the ongoing operations.

Trump Issues Stark Warning To Tehran

The US President also issued a sharp warning to Iran’s leadership, saying further developments would unfold soon.

“Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today,” Trump said, claiming that the United States possessed “unparalleled firepower” and sufficient resources to sustain the campaign.

Trump accused the Iranian leadership of sponsoring violence for decades and said the US would continue its operations against the regime.

Iran Launches Fresh Missile Barrage

Meanwhile, Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, announced that it had launched the 44th phase of its Operation True Promise 4, targeting Israeli and US positions across the region.

According to Iranian statements, the attack involved a barrage of Kheibar Shekan missiles carrying heavy warheads aimed at multiple strategic locations, including areas in Tel Aviv and Eilat, along with other military sites in what Iran described as “occupied territories.”

Iranian Military Vows Continued Resistance

Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, said the country’s armed forces would continue fighting against their adversaries.

In a statement, he warned that Iran’s enemies would eventually be forced to “pay the price for their crimes.”

US Officials Concerned Over Strait Of Hormuz Risks

Amid the intensifying conflict, a report by CNN said the Trump administration may have underestimated the possibility that Iran could attempt to block the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Sources told the outlet that while US military planners had contingency plans for such a scenario, the likelihood of Tehran attempting to close the waterway was not fully anticipated during early discussions of the operation.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, carrying a large share of global oil shipments.

Iran Signals Strait Could Be Used As Leverage

Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei indicated that closing the Strait could remain a potential pressure tactic as the war continues.

In remarks broadcast on Iranian state television, he said blocking the key maritime route could be used strategically depending on the course of the conflict.

However, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, later said Tehran currently has no intention of shutting down the Strait, though he stressed that Iran has the right to ensure security in the waterway.