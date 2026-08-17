Watch: Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 Performs Fuel Jettison Over Munich After Tail Strike, Runway Overrun

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Hanoi: A Vietnam Airlines flight from Munich Airport (MUC) to Noi Bai International Airport (Hanoi) (HAN) was departing on Saturday, August 15, when the tail of the Boeing 787-9 struck the ground at the end of the runway, causing significant damage to the aircraft, forcing it to turn around, perform fuel jettison and return to the departure airport. According to initial information, the aircraft overran the runway and damaged runway lights in the process.

A video is making rounds on social media; the viral footage shows Vietnam Airlines Flight VN34, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner travelling from Munich Airport to Hanoi, dumping fuel over the Munich area after suffering a tail strike and runway overrun during an unusually late takeoff rotation.

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The aircraft, bound for Hanoi, rotated very late, striking its tail on the ground and sending plumes of dust and debris into the air. Shortly after takeoff, the crew received a tyre pressure indication and decided to return to Munich.

The flight made two low approaches before landing with the left main landing gear reportedly trailing smoke after spending two hours performing jettison, according to Simple Flying.

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Passengers evacuated using slides

Passengers were evacuated using slides, and the fire brigade was present, according to Flightradar24.

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The airline has issued a press release on the incident and highlighted that the plane remains on the apron at Munich after the incident. It confirmed that the plane returned to Munich after a "technical issue." All crew followed required procedures and were able to land safely after more than two hours airborne, the airline said.

A probe led by Germany's Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident is likely to be conducted in regard to the incident.