Watch Videos: Afghanistan military airstrikes kill at least 45 Taliban, 3 Al-Qaeda terrorists

Earlier on Friday, as many as 30 Pakistani nationals, who were members of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, were killed in airstrikes on Taliban targets in Helmand province.

The Afghan Defense Ministry said the airstrikes that took place in the Lashkargah city killed a total of 112 Taliban terrorists.

Afghanistan has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists in its territory and supporting the Taliban offensive against the Aghan government forces.

These airstrikes come a day after the Afghan Ambassador to the UN Ghulam Isaczai said on Friday that Afghanistan is prepared to provide the United Nations Security Council with material evidence in support of its claim that Pakistan is ensuring a supply chain to the Taliban.

Recently, the Taliban have increased their attacks against civilians and Afghan defence forces. and captured several key districts in Afghanistan.