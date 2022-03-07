Watch Video: Ukrainian man climbs on top of Russian tank to wave national flag

Thousands of residents poured into to the streets of Kherson, Ukraine, on Saturday and protested against Russian troops and demonstrated incredible bravery and defiance in the face of an invading army.



Brave Ukrainians have climbed on top of Russian tanks in Kherson in defiance of troops who have occupied the city. Video posted on social media shows a man waving a Ukrainian flag on top of a Russian tank, as crowds cheers him on.

Residents who had filled the main square of the Black Sea port to wave blue and yellow flags and chant at Vladimir Putin's forces, cheered as a brave man was seen clamoring up a moving Russian armored vehicle.



The man, who has not been identified, stood proudly on the vehicle as it moved down the street, waving a giant blue and yellow Ukrainian flag, drawing cheers from the crowd below.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 23. While a vast Russian armoured column threatening Ukraine’s capital remains stalled outside Kyiv, Russia’s military has launched hundreds of missile and artillery attacks on cities and other sites across the country.



A major protest was also held in Kherson in Southern Ukraine, a city of 300,000 people on the Black sea coast that was the first major city to have been captured by Russian troops.



