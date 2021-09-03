Watch Video: Taliban attack, snatch papers from Afghan women protestors demanding equal rights in Kabul

Following yesterday’s protest in Herat, women in Kabul took to streets and staged protests on Friday demanding equal rights and opportunities, inclusion in work and education.

Meanwhile, a video shared by TOLO news journalist Zahra Rahimi showed armed Taliban fighters restricting the protestors and beating women and girls who demonstrated on the Kabul streets.

Taliban have banned many women from working outside their homes and girls from attending school, university. Yesterday, similar demonstration broke out in western city of Herat.

The protesters in Herat included women’s rights defenders, university students and government employees.

The protesters held banners with slogans calling to preserve the achievements of the past two decades and for the participation of women in the next government. They also advocated women’s right to work and to receive an education.

“No government is sustainable without women’s support. Our demand: the right to education and the right to work in every aspect,” a banner read.

“Violation of women’s rights is equal to the violation of human rights,” the slogan reads.

Following the collapse of the former government, the Taliban turned away several female presenters working at RTA (the national radio and television facilitates in Afghanistan) and did not let them continue working at the station.

