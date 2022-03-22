Watch Video: Russians fight each other over 'Sugar' at supermarkets amid food shortage

Videos of Russian shoppers are going viral on social media as they fight over sugar in the supermarkets after Russia faces an economic crisis amid sanctions from the West following Putin's military operation in neighbouring Ukraine that has led to the loss of life of hundreds of civilians including children.

Reportedly, sugar prices in Russia have skyrocketed, with the annual inflation in Russia reaching its highest level.

The video shows how people are desperate to get their rations fighting over staple food.

In videos coming out of towns and cities across Russia, crowds of people can be seen shouting, jostling and climbing over each other to grab the last bags of sugar in barren shops.

Amid the sanctions, many stores and supermarkets have imposed a limit on the rations as people opt for panic buying.

According to Reuters, Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) said on Thursday it was conducting “anti-cartel” inspections at major sugar producers following a sharp increase in sugar prices and “unjustified” shortages in some regions as shoppers rushed to buy.

Russia has banned sugar exports until Aug. 31 and set a duty-free quota for imports of 300,000 tons of sugar and raw sugar as part of measures it hopes will ease domestic food inflation.

