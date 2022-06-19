Watch video: President Joe Biden takes a tumble off bike

US President Joe Biden collapses while riding bike | Twitter/@bennyjohnson

US President Joe Biden fell off a bicycle near his Delaware beach home Saturday morning, moments after greeting reporters with a wave and a cheery, “Good morning!”

The president was near the end of a bike ride with the first lady, Dr Jill Biden, near Rehoboth Beach where the couple are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary.

Biden, 79, often takes bike rides during visits to his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, where he and the first lady, Jill Biden, were spending the weekend, reports The New York Times.

The President, thankfully, appeared to be unhurt.

Asked if he was OK, Biden responded: ﻿“I’m good.” Asked what caused the fall, Biden said the “toe cages” on his bike got caught.

Biden, wearing bright blue shoes, grey T-shirt, navy shorts and a white helmet, got back on his bike. “Alright guys, see you,” he said.

"No medical attention is needed," a White House official said. "The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family."

As the oldest US president, Biden's health is the subject of constant attention, particularly as speculation rises on whether he will seek a second term in 2024.

In November 2020, shortly after his election but before taking office, Biden broke a foot while playing with his pet German shepherds.

But a year later, in November 2021, his doctor gave Biden a clean bill of health, describing him as "healthy" and "vigorous."

The internet, as usual, had a field day.

