Watch video: Pakistan woman TikToker thrown into air by hundreds, clothes torn, on August 14

In a shocking incident, a female TikToker in Pakistan was assaulted by hundreds of people in Pakistan's Lahore on August 14. The Lahore Police on Tuesday registered a case against hundreds of unidentified persons for assaulting and stealing from the female TikToker and her companions at the city's Greater Iqbal Park on Pakistan's Independence Day on August 14.

The complainant, in the First Information Report (FIR) lodged at the Lorry Adda police station, said that she, along with her six companions, was filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day on Saturday when around 300 to 400 people "attacked" them, Dawn newspaper reported.

She and her companions made a lot of effort to escape from the mob but to no avail. "The crowd was huge and people were scaling the enclosure and coming towards us. People were pushing and pulling me to the extent that they tore my clothes. Several people tried to help me but the crowd was too huge and they kept throwing me in the air," she said, adding that her companions were also assaulted.

The FIR was registered under Sections 354 A (assault or use of criminal force against woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to commit the theft), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

A video of the incident started circulating on social media with citizens expressing anger over the actions of the men in the video. The latest incident comes amid renewed focus on violence against women in Pakistan.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 03:08 PM IST