Watch video: Massive fire at Nantes Cathedral in France

A fire broke out at the Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul cathedral in the French city of Nantes. According to a report by BBC, “more than 60 firefighters are currently at the scene”. The cause of fire is not yet known.

This comes a year after the devastating Notre Dam de Paris cathedral fire, one of France’s magnificent architectural beauties.

An eyewitness told the LCI 24-hour news network that he could see the fire from his residence, not far from the cathedral. He said he was woken up by "a very strange sound of bells".

"From what I can see, there is more and more smoke," he said.

Further details awaited.