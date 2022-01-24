Watch Video: Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as first female Supreme Court judge of Pakistan

Justice Ayesha Malik on Monday was sworn in as the first female judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, at a ceremony inside the Supreme Court building in Islamabad, Geo News reported.

The oath was administered to her by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed as Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who has been nominated as the next top judge of the country, and other SC judges, also attended the event.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) had approved the nomination for her appointment as an SC judge with a vote of five to four, on Thursday.

Watch Video Here:

پاکستان کی عدلیہ میں نئی تاریخ رقم

جسٹس عائشہ ملک سپریم کورٹ کی پہلی خاتون جج بن گئیں

سپریم کورٹ کی پہلی خاتون جج عائشہ ملک نے اپنے عہدے کا حلف اٹھا لیا#justiceayeshamalik pic.twitter.com/jit4odEVh5 — Maryam Nawaz (@maryamnawazkhan) January 24, 2022

Justice Ayesha had been formally elevated to the rank of a judge of the top-most court on Friday.

The final approval with regards to the appointment of Justice Ayesha Malik had been sent to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges, following which the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) finally approved her nomination with a vote of five to four, on Thursday.

Justice Ayesha's elevation as an SC judge did not come easy as lawyers from across the country had opposed her promotion making seniority a ground, as she is ranked fourth in the Lahore High Court on the basis of seniority.

The Pakistan Bar Council had also announced a strike against the appointment of Justice Ayesha Malik.

The CJP and Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court had suggested the name of Justice Ayesha, to which she also agreed in writing.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:13 AM IST