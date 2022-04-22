Watch video: Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson punches passenger on plane

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson seems to have joined the ranks of unruly airline passengers.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat," Joann Mignano, a representative for Tyson, said in a statement.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson repeatedly punched a passenger on a plane about to fly out of San Francisco after reportedly becoming irritated by the man's attempts to talk to him.

Cell phone footage showed Tyson leaning over the back of his seat and delivering a flurry of blows to the man, who appeared to be left with bruises and some bleeding in the incident on Wednesday.

"Iron Mike" was initially friendly to the passenger and his friend when they boarded the flight but reacted after the man "wouldn't stop provoking" him, the TMZ entertainment news portal reported.

The video published by TMZ does not show the entirety of the incident. A water bottle is not visible in the footage posted by the outlet.

The video of the blows lasts about 10 seconds and features audio of a person who seems to be trying to defuse the situation, calling "hey Mike, Mike."

On Wednesday evening around 10 p.m. PT, police officers "were dispatched to a physical altercation onboard an airplane located at the Domestic Terminal of the San Francisco International Airport," according to the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD).

Two people believed to be involved in the incident were detained, police said. One person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from SFPD.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 10:27 AM IST