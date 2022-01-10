Watch Video: Dirt thrown in France on Macron's party MP Stéphane Claireaux by protesters to show displeasure over vaccine passports

Video went viral on social media showed seaweed and dirt being thrown at Stephane Claireaux, an MP from French President Emmanuel Macron's ruling party, outside his home, reported NDTV.

They were protesting to show their displeasure with vaccine passports by throwing dirt on French Member of Parliament Stéphane Claireaux outside his home on the island of Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon.

Protesters show their displeasure with vaccine passports by throwing dirt on French Member of Parliament Stéphane Claireaux outside his home on the island of Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon. pic.twitter.com/H9JDlTZK8I — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) January 10, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 05:45 PM IST