World

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 05:45 PM IST

Watch Video: Dirt thrown in France on Macron's party MP Stéphane Claireaux by protesters to show displeasure over vaccine passports

They were protesting to show their displeasure with vaccine passports by throwing dirt on French Member of Parliament Stéphane Claireaux outside his home on the island of Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon.
FPJ Web Desk
France: President Emmanuel | AFP Photo

Video went viral on social media showed seaweed and dirt being thrown at Stephane Claireaux, an MP from French President Emmanuel Macron's ruling party, outside his home, reported NDTV.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 05:45 PM IST
