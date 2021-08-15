Watch Video: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi shares her fears as Taliban enters Kabul, writes to film communities across the globe

Afghanistan filmmaker, Sahraa Karimi, who is also the first female chairperson of the Afghan Film Organisation shared her fears as the Taliban entered the capital city of Kabul on Sunday.

“Taliban have entered the city and we are running away. Everyone is afraid”, Karimi was heard saying while out on the streets of Kabul.

Reportedly, last week the city hosted a film festival and now Afghans are running away for their lives in the war torn country.



Earlier on Friday, Karimi wrote a letter to the filmmakers across the world to to seek their help and show their support as the country is set to enter catastrophe. "I write to you with a broken heart and a deep hope that you can join me in protecting my beautiful people, especially filmmakers from the Taliban. Share it please, don't be silent", she wrote while sharing the letter.



“I write to you with a broken heart and a deep hope that you can join me in protecting my beautiful people, especially filmmakers from the Taliban. In the last few weeks, the Taliban have gained control of so many provinces. They have massacred our people, they kidnapped many children, they sold girls as child brides to their men, they murdered a woman for her attire…” Sahraa’s letter stated.



Sahraa appealed to everyone to raise their voice against the horrors that will be bestowed upon by the Taliban terrorists. “The media, governments, and the world humanitarian organizations are conveniently silent as if this ‘Peace deal’ with the Taliban was ever legitimate. It was never legitimate. Recognizing them gave them the confidence to come back to power. Taliban has been brutalizing our people throughout the entire process of the talks. Everything that I have worked so hard to build as a filmmaker in my country is at risk of falling.”

“I do not understand this world. I do not understand this silence. I will stay and fight for my country, but I cannot do it alone. I need allies like you. Please help us get this world to care about what is happening to us. Please help us get this world to care about what is happening to us. Please help us by informing your countries’ most important media what is going on here in Afghanistan. Be our voices outside Afghanistan.”



“Please help us get this world to not abandon Afghanistan. Please help us before the Taliban take over Kabul. We have such little time, maybe days,” she added.

Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani will relinquish power and an interim government led by Taliban will be formed, as per reports. Taliban and Afghan govt held talks at the Presidential palace after Taliban said offered 'peaceful transfer of power', without any 'force'.

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan prayed for peace as Taliban terrorists entered Kabul on Sunday. "Peace," he wrote in a tweet.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 06:39 PM IST