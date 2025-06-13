WATCH: US Senator Alex Padilla Handcuffed By Federal Agents During Press Meet With Kristi Noem In LA; DHS Defends Action, Sparks Outrage | (Photo Courtesy: X/@krassenstein)

Los Angeles: A dramatic scene unfolded at a Los Angeles press conference on Thursday, June 12, after Democratic US Senator Alex Padilla was forcefully restrained, shoved to the ground, and handcuffed by security agents while attempting to question Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem about the ongoing immigration raids.

The incident, captured in a video later shared by Padilla, showed three agents wrestling him to the floor as he said, “I am Senator Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary.” The California senator, 52, was ultimately removed from the venue, triggering condemnation from Democratic colleagues.

Have a look at the video here:

URGENT BREAKING: Democrat US Senator Alex Padilla was just thrown to the ground and arrested for trying to speak at a DHS Press Conference by Secretary Kristi Noem.



This is Trump’s America. This is so incredibly pathetic.



I am so sad for the state of this country. pic.twitter.com/yI9fKdoYoW — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 12, 2025

DHS Calls Incident ‘Political Theatre’ as Padilla Speaks Out

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), labelled Padilla’s actions as “disrespectful political theatre”, saying that Secret Service agents mistook him for an attacker. “Officers acted appropriately,” the department mentioned, adding that Secretary Noem met Padilla afterwards.

The senator, who was released shortly after, expressed his concern over broader implications. “If this is how the Department of Homeland Security responds to a senator with a question, you can only imagine what they're doing to farmers, to cooks, to day-labourers,” Padilla said, referring to the tense atmosphere in Los Angeles amid a federal immigration crackdown ordered by President Donald Trump.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino also supported the agents’ conduct on social media, adding that Padilla was not wearing his official security pin and had “physically resisted law enforcement when confronted.”

Bipartisan Reactions Split Over ‘Alarming’ Incident

The event also sparked a partisan firestorm in Washington. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the incident “reeks of totalitarianism”, while Senator Cory Booker called it part of a growing “pattern and practice” of suppressing oversight.

Republicans largely criticised Padilla’s presence at the event. Senator John Barrasso said Padilla should have been “here in Washington voting” instead of seeking publicity. However, Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski diverged, calling the agents’ treatment of Padilla “wrong and sick”, noting his stature made the use of force even more alarming.