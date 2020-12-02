Watch: United Arab Emirates celebrates its 49th National Day

On December 2, the United Arab Emirates celebrates its national day. In 1971, the seven emirates were combined to form the modern-day country.

This year marks the 49th National Day of UAE. To celebrate the occasion, over 57% of UAE residents anticipate seeing famous UAE fireworks.

People will usually dress up in UAE national flag colours, decorate their homes, workplaces, cars and streets to celebrate the day with joy and happiness.

The Burj Khalifa displays the UAE flag. It will be crowded with people willing to see the massive national day fireworks and celebrations. Holidays are given from the National Day until two days later. Air shows are conducted while military processions are held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre for the rulers of the Emirates, members of the Federal National Council, and Emirati citizens.

On the 49th National Day, let us take a look at how people are celebrating the occasion with the novel coronavirus limiting the nationwide activities.