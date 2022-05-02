WATCH: Ukraine says it destroyed and sank two Russian patrol boats in Black Sea

The Kyiv officials Monday claimed that its drones destroyed and sank two Russian patrol boats near the Black Sea's Snake Island where Ukrainian soldiers rebuffed Moscow's demands to surrender at the start of its invasion, AFP reported.

"Two Russian Raptor boats were destroyed at dawn today near Snake Island," Ukraine's defence ministry said in a statement distributed on social media.

The Ukrainian defence ministry also released video footage of the incident showing a missile attack causing an explosion on a military vessel said to be Russia.

"Two Russian Raptor boats destroyed at dawn today near Snake Island. Together to victory!" sharing the aerial footage the ministry wrote on Twitter.

"The Bayraktars are working," Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the commander in chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was cited by AFP as saying in the statement.

Last month, the Russian warship Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, sank on 14 April 2022 after taking a hit from the Ukraine side.

Ukrainian officials claimed that their forces hit the ship with two R-360 Neptune anti-ship missiles, while Russia said it sank after a fire of unspecified origin in stormy seas.

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Monday that Russian warplanes fired precision-guided missiles to hit 38 Ukrainian targets, including concentrations of troops and weapons, over the last 24 hours. He said that a Russian airstrike also destroyed an ammunition depot near Chervone in the Zaporizhzhia region.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 03:58 PM IST