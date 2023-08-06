 WATCH: Sudden High Tide Wave Sweeps Motorists Near Sinamale Bridge In Maldives
WATCH: Sudden High Tide Wave Sweeps Motorists Near Sinamale Bridge In Maldives

A viral video circulating online shows vehicles being swept away by huge waves. The public was advised by the police in Maldives to avoid crossing the Sinamalé Bridge on Saturday due to unusually high surge waves in the area.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
WATCH: Huge Wave Sweeps Motorists Near Sinamalé Bridge In Maldives

The public was advised by the police in Maldives to avoid crossing the Sinamalé Bridge on Saturday due to unusually high surge waves in the area. The southwest monsoon season makes certain parts of Malé, particularly the Henveiru ward and sections of Majeedhee Road, prone to flooding. Today, the surge waves have worsened the situation, causing flooding not only in the Sinamalé Bridge area but also extending to the vicinity of Majeedhee Road.

The powerful force of the waves caused considerable harm to vehicles parked in the industrial area of Malé.

According to a report in The Edition, authorities recommend that residents of Malé and Hulhumalé choose four-wheeled vehicles if they must cross the bridge. However, motorcycles are the preferred mode of transportation among Maldivians.

The wave heights were observed to reach 0.94 meters on Saturday afternoon. The Maldives Meteorological Service (MET) issued a white alert from Kaafu Atoll to Addu City, warning about the potential for surge waves.

FPJ Cyber Secure: 'Fraudster Operating Through Instagram Ruined Our Maldives Vacation Plan,' Thane...




