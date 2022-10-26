WATCH: St Petersburg University students applaud professor fired for opposing Russia's war in Ukraine

Sacked Professor Denis Skopin | YouTube screengrab

Denis Skopin, an Associate Professor who teaches at the Faculty of Liberal Arts and Sciences at the St Petersburg University, was fired by the university administration, supposedly for taking part in "anti-war" protests.

Reportedly, the sacked Professor is very popular with his students -- and the truth of this was seen in a video that has surfaced on social media.

As the sacked Professor prepares to leave the university grounds for the last time, his students are seen gathered around him. They give him a standing ovation, and break into cheers for him as he exits the University.

Reportedly, the administration decided to fire the teacher for "an immoral act by an employee performing educational functions that is incompatible with the continuation of this work."

"Immoral act" is presumably meant to refer to going to a protest against the actions of the Russian military in Ukraine. Denis Skopin was detained at a rally, after which he was given an administrative penalty and handed a summons to the military registration and enlistment office.

The Russian dissident media outlet Nezavisimaya Gazeta openly speculated that President Vladimir Putin is already ruling with the means of martial law, although without calling things by their legal names.

It goes on to say that it expects further restrictions on property rights and civil liberties to be forthcoming. Censorship is becoming more and more draconian against unwelcome artists, and the blacklist of those affected who are banned from performing is getting longer and longer. Scientists who oppose the mobilization will have to answer for "immoral behavior" and will be fired.

"I'm not sure if I will stay in Russia. Russian science died after February 24," said Skopin.