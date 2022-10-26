e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWATCH: St Petersburg University students applaud professor fired for opposing Russia's war in Ukraine

WATCH: St Petersburg University students applaud professor fired for opposing Russia's war in Ukraine

Reportedly, the sacked Professor is very popular with his students -- and the truth of this was seen in a video that has surfaced on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
Sacked Professor Denis Skopin | YouTube screengrab
Follow us on

Denis Skopin, an Associate Professor who teaches at the Faculty of Liberal Arts and Sciences at the St Petersburg University, was fired by the university administration, supposedly for taking part in "anti-war" protests.

Reportedly, the sacked Professor is very popular with his students -- and the truth of this was seen in a video that has surfaced on social media.

Read Also
India asks citizens to leave Ukraine amidst deteriorating security situation
article-image

As the sacked Professor prepares to leave the university grounds for the last time, his students are seen gathered around him. They give him a standing ovation, and break into cheers for him as he exits the University.

Reportedly, the administration decided to fire the teacher for "an immoral act by an employee performing educational functions that is incompatible with the continuation of this work."

"Immoral act" is presumably meant to refer to going to a protest against the actions of the Russian military in Ukraine. Denis Skopin was detained at a rally, after which he was given an administrative penalty and handed a summons to the military registration and enlistment office.

The Russian dissident media outlet Nezavisimaya Gazeta openly speculated that President Vladimir Putin is already ruling with the means of martial law, although without calling things by their legal names.

It goes on to say that it expects further restrictions on property rights and civil liberties to be forthcoming. Censorship is becoming more and more draconian against unwelcome artists, and the blacklist of those affected who are banned from performing is getting longer and longer. Scientists who oppose the mobilization will have to answer for "immoral behavior" and will be fired.

"I'm not sure if I will stay in Russia. Russian science died after February 24," said Skopin.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Black Cat Day: Superstition, Halloween connection and all you need to know

Black Cat Day: Superstition, Halloween connection and all you need to know

'Don't resort to nuclear option,' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cautions Russian counterpart

'Don't resort to nuclear option,' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cautions Russian counterpart

National Cranky Co-worker Day: Funniest memes you should share with your colleagues

National Cranky Co-worker Day: Funniest memes you should share with your colleagues

WATCH: St Petersburg University students applaud professor fired for opposing Russia's war in...

WATCH: St Petersburg University students applaud professor fired for opposing Russia's war in...

Xi's re-election holds several challenges for Taiwan

Xi's re-election holds several challenges for Taiwan