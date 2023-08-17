Watch: Pakistan's Caretaker PM Adds Jailed Terrorist Yasin Malik's Wife In 18-Member Cabinet

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday added the wife of jailed terrorist Yasin Malik in his 18-member cabinet in a shocking political move from across the border.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick will not be a full minister under Kakar but ironically, she will work as an advisor to the Prime Minister for human rights.

Mushaal has been appointed the Special Assistant to the PM on Human Rights.

President Arif Alvi administered an oath to the caretaker Cabinet, Radio Pakistan, the national public broadcaster for radio, reported.

Other members in the Cabinet

Former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani has been appointed as Foreign Minister, Sarfaraz Bugti as Interior Minister, Shamshad Akhtar as Finance Minister, Lt. Gen. (retired) Anwar Ali Haider as Defence Minister and senior journalist Murtaza Solangi as Information Minister.

Khalil George took the oath as Minister for Minorities, industrialist Gohar Ijaz as Minister for Industries, academic Dr Umar Saif as Minister for Information Technology, Ahmad Irfan Aslam as Law Minister, renowned actor Jamal Shah as Minister for Culture Aniq Ahmad as Religious Affairs Minister.

The oath-taking ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran at the President's House in Islamabad.

The swearing-in of Cabinet ministers completed the process of government formation in the country, which is facing its worst economic crisis.

Under the Constitution, a caretaker government should be appointed to provide a neutral administration for holding the elections in a fair and transparent manner.

Pakistan's National Assembly was dissolved on August 9, ending the tenure of the government led by Shehbaz Sharif and paving the way for installing a caretaker setup.

The general elections in Pakistan are expected to be held within 90 days but the election commission may take more time if it organises delimitation on the basis of a new census.

