WATCH: Over 100 Injured After Clashes Between Eritrean Protesters & Israeli Police In Tel Aviv; 39 Arrested

Clashes Between Eritrean Protesters & Israeli Police | Twitter

Jerusalem, September 3: More than 100 people were injured in violent clashes between Eritrean protesters and the Israeli police in Tel Aviv, said Israeli emergency services. The clashes initially broke out on Saturday morning between supporters of the Eritrean government and opponents who gathered near a club to protest at an event that was set to host by the Eritrean embassy.

Violence escalated quickly

The violence quickly escalated, with some protesters turning against Israeli police forces who came to intervene, Xinhua news agency reported. Footage on social media showed the incident took place near the club, where the venue's windows were smashed, and police cars and stores vandalised.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Large police force ... are continuing to operate in the Tel Aviv area in order to stop the violence and the disturbance," the police said in a statement posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Live fire, stun grenades were used to stop the violence

Israeli media said live fire and stun grenades were used in an attempt to stop the violence. Peace is being restored to the streets after the police arrested 39 people, it said, adding nearly 30 police officers were injured in the violence.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is receiving regular updates on the situation and instructed the National Security Minister and the Police Commissioner "to act to restore public order," noted a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)