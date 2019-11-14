Watch: Monkey uses keeper's phone to order some groceries in Chinese zoo

A monkey in a Chinese zoo was caught on camera indulging in some online shopping. The incident which reportedly took place at the Yancheng Wild Animal World in Changzhou saw the monkey use his owner's phone to place the order.

According to Jiangsu TV, the zoo worker, Lv Mengmeng, had been looking up daily necessities online when she realised the monkey was hungry and went to get some food. She'd left her phone behind, and returned to see that she had received an order confirmation for things that she hadn't chosen.

Later, on seeing the CCTV footage she realised that the monkey had held her phone, pressed some buttons and accidentally ordering groceries as he played with the phone.

Talk about indulging in monkey business!

Watch the video that has now gone viral on Chinese social media: