Watch: Massive explosion in Beirut has internet stunned

A huge explosion has been reported from Lebanon's capital city Beirut. The reason behind the explosion is still not clear.
The explosion happened in the port area of the city, and unconfirmed reports of a second blast is doing the internet rounds.
The video of the explosion took the internet by a storm and has left Twitterati stunned.
Watch the video below:
In the video, the blast has left behind a large mushroom cloud and fatal damage to the capital city of Beirut.
Check out some of the reactions below:
Meanwhile, in the murder by car bomb of Rafik Hariri, the UN tribunal is due to issue its verdict despite the absence of the four suspects involved in the case.
As per BBC reports, all four suspects are members of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group. The Iranian group has consistently denied any role in Hariri's death.
Reportedly, the blast happened at the Hariri residence in the capital city.
However, the blast has reported dozens of injuries. Lebanon is facing political crisis with people taking to the streets and holding demonstrations against the government's handling of the worst economic crisis in the country since the 1975-90 civil war.
