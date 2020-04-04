Watch: Locals in Pakistan's Karachi pelt stones, chase away police van amid coronavirus lockdown

According to Dawn, people attacked and pelted stones on personnel in the Liaquatabad area of Karachi and police personnel resorted to lathi-charge on lockdown violators and an officer even fired in the air to disperse the crowd.

The coronavirus cases in Pakistan have reached 2637 with 40 deaths so far due to the coronavirus in the country. Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan on Friday said that no one was sure how long the COVID-19 pandemic would last as he announced a massive package to the construction sector to restart economy.

"We have decided that those investing in the construction sector during this year will not be asked about their source of income," he said while addressing the media in Islamabad.

He also announced a fixed tax regime on the basis of constructed area and offered 90 per cent tax reduction for investment in his 'Naya Pakistan Housing' project, which aimed to build houses for poor.

(Inputs from Agencies)