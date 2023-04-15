WATCH: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida evacuated after blast heard during his speech at port in Wakayama |

On Saturday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was rushed during a speech after a blast was heard and smoke filled in the area at a port in Wakayama in western Japan, local media reported.

The Prime Minister was safe after the incident, according to reports.

One held over throwing am apparent smoke bomb

An individual was detained at the scene after an apparent smoke bomb was thrown at a public event attended by Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, according to reports by Kyodo news agency and national broadcaster NHK. The incident occurred as Kishida was about to give a speech, but there were no immediate signs of injuries or damage.

The local police declined to comment on the incident, and there was no official confirmation. However, NHK showed footage of security and police apprehending the individual as the crowd dispersed.

Japan has stepped up its security measures since the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot during a campaign event in July 2022. The latest incident occurred as Japan is hosting G7 ministerial events in northern Sapporo and Nagano's Karuizawa, ahead of the leaders' summit in Hiroshima in May.