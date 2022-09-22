Watch: ISI agent who funneled fake currency notes into India shot dead in Nepal

A video circulating on social media, shared by user Sameet Thakkar, purports to show CCTV footage that caught the entire killing on camera |

Laal Mohammad, a 55-year-old man who allegedly ran a counterfeit Indian currency racket out of Nepal at the behest of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence Directorate (ISI), was shot dead in Kathmandu on the night of September 19, India Today reported.

Citing "intel agencies," India Today reported that he was supposedly the "biggest supplier of ISI's counterfeit notes in India."

Warning: Video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

In the video, Laal Mohammad, who also goes by the alias 'Mohammad Darji,' is seen disembarking from his vehicle moments before two assailants open fire on him.

The alleged counterfeiter attempts to take cover behind his car; however, the two assailants gun him down and flee the scene.

India Today reported that Laal Mohammad allegedly smuggled counterfeit currency into India from Pakistan, using routes via Bangladesh and Nepal.

It added that aside from his relationship with the ISI, he was also suspected of having connections with underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company, responsible for the deadly 1993 bomb blasts in Mumbai.