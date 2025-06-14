 WATCH: Intense Air Defence Fight Near Residence Of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei And President Pezeshkian
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWATCH: Intense Air Defence Fight Near Residence Of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei And President Pezeshkian

WATCH: Intense Air Defence Fight Near Residence Of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei And President Pezeshkian

A video of air defence activities near Iran's highly secured area was shared by local Iranian media outlets. On June 12, Israel launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’, targeting nuclear and military installations in Iran.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
Intense Air Defence Fight Near Residence Of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei And President Pezeshkian (Screengrab) | X/@YourAnonTV

Tehran: The Middle East is being pushed for wider conflict as tensions escalated between Israel and Iran. Both countries fired missiles at each other targeting military installations late Friday night. As per local media reports, Air defence activities were also observed near the residence of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran’s Moniriyeh.

A video of air defence activities near Iran's highly secured area was shared by local Iranian media outlets. On June 12, Israel launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’, targeting nuclear and military installations in Iran. Its UN ambassador said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded in Israeli attacks. In retaliation, Iran also launched ‘True Promise 3 operation’

Here Is The Video:

Iran on Friday afternoon reportedly fire 100 drones towards Israel and then a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. According to reports, two people were reportedly killed in the Iranian strikes and several others were also injured.

FPJ Shorts
Birla Corporation, The
Birla Corporation, The "Preferred Bidder" Of 499.6394 Hectares Of Rajasthan Limestone Block In Jaisalmer, To Expand Raw Material Security
JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared At josaa.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared At josaa.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
BSF Introduces New Cotton-Rich Uniforms For Harsh Climates; Ceremonial Change Held In Poonch
BSF Introduces New Cotton-Rich Uniforms For Harsh Climates; Ceremonial Change Held In Poonch
COVID-19 Update: India Nears 7500 Active Cases Mark, Death Count Reaches 87; Check Out State-Wise List
COVID-19 Update: India Nears 7500 Active Cases Mark, Death Count Reaches 87; Check Out State-Wise List

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the attack, stating that a barrage of projectiles had been launched toward Israeli territory. In a brief statement, the military said, "Another barrage has been fired towards Israel," though the total number of missiles and specific areas targeted were not immediately disclosed, reported IANS.

Notably, the US military also reportedly helped shoot down Iranian missiles which were headed for Israel on Friday.

On Thursday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin described Israel's attack targeting Iran's nuclear installations and senior commanders as "a very successful opening strike". "We are after a very successful opening strike. With God's help, we are going to have many more achievements," Netanyahu had said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

France Confirms First Locally Transmitted Chikungunya Case Of 2025 In La Crau

France Confirms First Locally Transmitted Chikungunya Case Of 2025 In La Crau

'Bangladesh May Hold Elections In February 2026,' Says Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus After Landmark...

'Bangladesh May Hold Elections In February 2026,' Says Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus After Landmark...

WATCH: Intense Air Defence Fight Near Residence Of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei And...

WATCH: Intense Air Defence Fight Near Residence Of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei And...

World Donar Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Origin, Significance And More

World Donar Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Origin, Significance And More

Israel-Iran War: Tehran Hits Tel Aviv & Jerusalem, Around 40 Israelis Injured As Tensions Escalated...

Israel-Iran War: Tehran Hits Tel Aviv & Jerusalem, Around 40 Israelis Injured As Tensions Escalated...