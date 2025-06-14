WATCH: Intense Air Defence Fight Near Residence Of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei And President Pezeshkian

Intense Air Defence Fight Near Residence Of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei And President Pezeshkian (Screengrab) | X/@YourAnonTV

Tehran: The Middle East is being pushed for wider conflict as tensions escalated between Israel and Iran. Both countries fired missiles at each other targeting military installations late Friday night. As per local media reports, Air defence activities were also observed near the residence of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran’s Moniriyeh.

A video of air defence activities near Iran's highly secured area was shared by local Iranian media outlets. On June 12, Israel launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’, targeting nuclear and military installations in Iran. Its UN ambassador said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded in Israeli attacks. In retaliation, Iran also launched ‘True Promise 3 operation’

Here Is The Video:

🚨⚡️BREAKING: Iranian media release video of intense air defense near Khamenei’s residence and presidential office in Tehran’s Moniriyeh pic.twitter.com/p0f0eWHm5O — Anonymous TV 🇺🇦 (@YourAnonTV) June 14, 2025

Iran on Friday afternoon reportedly fire 100 drones towards Israel and then a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. According to reports, two people were reportedly killed in the Iranian strikes and several others were also injured.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the attack, stating that a barrage of projectiles had been launched toward Israeli territory. In a brief statement, the military said, "Another barrage has been fired towards Israel," though the total number of missiles and specific areas targeted were not immediately disclosed, reported IANS.

Notably, the US military also reportedly helped shoot down Iranian missiles which were headed for Israel on Friday.

On Thursday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin described Israel's attack targeting Iran's nuclear installations and senior commanders as "a very successful opening strike". "We are after a very successful opening strike. With God's help, we are going to have many more achievements," Netanyahu had said.