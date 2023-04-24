 Watch: FlyDubai plane catches fire mid-air, trying to make emergency landing in Nepal's Dhading airport
According to reports, the aviation authorities have redirected the flight towards Dhading, where it is expected to make an emergency landing.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
article-image

In a terrifying incident, a FlyDubai plane, flight no. FZ576, caught fire in its engine just minutes after takeoff from Kathmandu on Sunday.

The plane was forced to circle around the sky in a desperate attempt to land safely.

Many Twitter users caught the terrifying moment on camera.

Watch it here:

This is a developing story. More details will be added shortly.

