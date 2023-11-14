Watch: Escaped Circus Lion Wanders On Streets In Italy, Horrifying Videos Goes Viral

The lion escaped from the Rony Roller circus and was seen wandering through the streets of an Italian town | X

In a surprising incident, a lion named Kimba escaped from the Rony Roller circus in the beach town of Ladispoli, near Rome and was seen wandering through the streets of an Italian town. The Lion was caught four hours after the town raised the initial alert. Locals were astonished and recorded the Lion roaming the streets. Kimba was seen roaming the streets, navigating close to homes and fences, and even stopping in front of a Carabinieri police vehicle during his walk.

Officials launch probe

Post the incident, the local authorities launched a probe to investigate how Kimba got out of his metal pen. While in conversation with Reuters, the circus's animal supervisor and trainer, Rony Vassallo, expressed surprise and said, "What happened is really unexpected... All we can tell is that a lion is incapable of opening a latch or breaking a lock."

Ladispoli Mayor Alessandro Grando warn locals

Ladispoli Mayor Alessandro Grando took to Facebook, warning locals to stay indoors as circus personnel and law enforcement officers sought to contain and recapture the Lion. Grando also intended to discuss the incident with council experts and revoke the circus's permits. The Rony Roller Circus was scheduled in Ladispoli from November 9 to 19.

Locals took to X (former Twitter) and shared images and videos of the Lion, few expressed empathy, while others voiced safety concerns. X user Michele Galvani posted a video of the Lion strolling through the streets, saying, "A lion walks through the streets of #Ladispoli. What is happening today is unbelievable" (translated from Italian).

One Italian user wrote, "Majestic and astounded by this sudden freedom, who knows how he tastes it. I hope they ban animal exploitation in circuses as soon as possible." "Release these creatures from their cages, allow them to live in their natural habitats, and boycott animal circuses. All animals must be respected!!!" said another.

