Watch: Cars swept away, rainwater falls from Kaaba as flash floods cause havoc in Mecca

Flash floods due to heavy rains in Mecca are causing a lot of damage to the holy city in Saudi Arabia.

Videos of cars being swept away and several vehicles piled up on the streets are doing the rounds on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Scenes at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah, however, were quite different — with pilgrims welcoming the rain.

For Muslims, a downpour during Umrah or Hajj is considered a blessing and the water that flows through the spout of Kaaba is considered sacred.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a weather warning in the Mecca province on Friday as the rain continued to fall at moderate to critical levels in the Rania, Taif, Adham and Maysan areas.

King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah asked that travellers call to confirm the status of their flights before heading to the airport, as some flights were expected to be cancelled due to the conditions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The meteorology centre also warned about flooding and thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rains in the Jeddah governorate, north of Mecca.