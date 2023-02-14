e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWatch: A tribal conflict in Iraq's North Basrah sees exchange from light and medium arms

Watch: A tribal conflict in Iraq's North Basrah sees exchange from light and medium arms

A clan conflict broke out in the early hours of Tuesday in Al-Hartha district, North of Basrah region in Iraq.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Videos of tribal conflict from the North Basrah region of Iraq surfaced on internet, in which the two clashing clans were seen using advanced and automatic weapons against each other.

As per Twitter accounts, a clan conflict broke out in the early hours of Tuesday in Al-Hartha district, North of Basrah region in Iraq, in which light and medium weapons were used.

Social media users shared videos of the conflict.

Read Also
Outrage sparks in Iraq after honour killing of 22-year-old influencer
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: A tribal conflict in Iraq's North Basrah sees exchange from light and medium arms

Watch: A tribal conflict in Iraq's North Basrah sees exchange from light and medium arms

Valentine's Day: Wishes, greetings, images, quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram

Valentine's Day: Wishes, greetings, images, quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram

US student attends school in ripped jeans, teacher does THIS to condemn the dress code violation

US student attends school in ripped jeans, teacher does THIS to condemn the dress code violation

World Hippo Day: Date, significance, and all you need to know

World Hippo Day: Date, significance, and all you need to know

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Rescuers recover bodies of US couple holding onto each other under the...

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Rescuers recover bodies of US couple holding onto each other under the...