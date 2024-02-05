'Was An Honour To Have You': PM Modi Reacts After French President Emmanuel Macron Shares Glimpse Of His Exceptional Trip To India

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep gratitude for the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India, emphasizing the honour of hosting him.

Macron shared a video highlighting a glimpse of his recent trip during the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.

PM Modi took to X to convey his appreciation, and said, "It was an honour to have you in India, President @EmmanuelMacron." "Your visit and participation in the Republic Day celebrations will surely boost India-France friendship," he added.

In the video, President Macron stressed France's desire for "more and more investments" in India and praised India, stating that the country is at the forefront of the world's transformation.

Watch Video:

A look back at an exceptional trip in India. pic.twitter.com/ldldTasdOw — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 4, 2024

"We have got everything to say to a country like India, a democratic power, a demographic, economic, and technological as well, which is going to be front row at the world's transformation," he said in the video posted on X.

"A look back at an exceptional trip in India," Macron captioned the video.

He further said, "For us, having chai tea is a habit."

Macron expressed feeling "extremely honoured" to be part of the 75th Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.

"We were extremely honoured to be part of such an important and unique day. This is in our memories forever," he added.

India- France Growing Relation

Highlighting the strong relationship between the two countries, the French President stated that even if the relations between the two countries are good, the countries can still do much more.

"We developed during the past few years a series of cooperations and partnerships in different sectors with your country. And clearly, we want to make more and more investments. Even if the relationship is very good, we can do much more. Everything's good so far," Macron could be heard saying in the video.

Additionally, he emphasised that they want to have 30,000 students in France coming from India by 2030.

The French President visited India as the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Macron was warmly greeted by President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi upon arrival at Kartavya Path.

French contingents marched alongside Indian forces during the parade.

In a reaffirmation of the longstanding friendship between India and France, President Emmanuel Macron said, "Long live the friendship between France and India."

Macron Extols Warm Reception And Enduring Bond At Banquet Hosted By President Droupadi Murmu

At the outset of his address during a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, Macron expressed heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome extended to his delegation. Macron shared his appreciation for the unique bond that transcends time and shared values.

The French President acknowledged the exceptional welcome and recalled the five years since his last state visit, expressing his pleasure at returning to India after the resounding success of India's G20.

Macron recounted his visit to Jaipur, with Prime Minister Modi showcasing the symbolic moments that resonated with historical significance.

Moreover, India and France adopted a roadmap for the defence-industrial partnership during French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit for Republic Day celebrations.