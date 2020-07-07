Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl's murderer could walk free soon

In another victory for terrorists in Pakistan, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh convicted of the 2002 murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl could walk free soon.

Recently, the Supreme Court refused a government request to suspend a lower court's ruling exonerating Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh of Pearl's murder before a 90-day detention order expires on Thursday.

Though they will remain in jail for three more months after that Sheikh and three more terrorists might be free to go. It is believed that Sheikh has not been released yet due to US pressure.

Pearl's parents have filed an appeal to Pakistan's Supreme Court challenging the lower court's ruling. "It is a travesty of justice," Pearls' father, Judea Pearl, told CBS News correspondent Imtiaz Tyab.