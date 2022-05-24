Vladimir Putin survived assassination attempt two months ago, says Ukraine military official

Russian President Vladimir Putin survived an assassination attempt two months ago, a top Ukrainian military official said Monday, a Ukraine newspaper outlet reported.

Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Major General Kyrylo Budanov said that an “unsuccessful attempt” on the Russian strongman’s life occurred in the Caucasus shortly after Russia invaded the nation on Feb 24, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

“There was an attempt to assassinate Putin,” Budanov told the outlet. “He was even attacked, it is said, by representatives of the Caucasus, not so long ago,” Budanov was quoted as saying by the Ukrainian outlet.

“I repeat, this attempt was unsuccessful,” Budanov continued. “There was no publicity about this event, but it took place.”

The Caucasus are a large geographical region. They comprise some Russian territories, including North Ossetia-Alania and Chechnya, as well as non-Russian states such as Georgia and Azerbaijan, which used to be in the Soviet Union.

The assassination attempt is said to have taken place in the early weeks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while the Russian president was on a trip.

The outlet informed that the comments were part of a longer interview and that it would be published soon.

According to media reports, Putin is believed to have faced at least four other assassination attempts in the past, and is increasingly anxious that someone is “out to get him”, Kremlin insiders say.

There have been rumours about his health in recent weeks. reports and Earlier reports have claimed that the Russian leader may have cancer.

Last week it was reported that Putin had emergency surgery to drain fluid from his abdomen.

Intelligence sources have also claimed that the Russian president has blood cancer and is “seriously ill”.

