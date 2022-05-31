Vladimir Putin losing eyesight, got 3 years left to live, claims Russian intel officer

Russian President Vladimir Putin | Photo: Twitter Image

Even as the Russia- Ukraine war escalates, a Russian intelligence officer has claimed that President Vladimir Putin has been given just three years to live as he has a “severe form of rapidly progressing cancer”, according to a The Independent report.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) officer also claimed that the 69-year-old president is losing his eyesight and suffering from headaches.

Putin’s rapidly deteriorating health was reported by the FSB official to the former Russian spy Boris Karpichkov, who is currently living in the UK, the Independent further reported.

“We are told he is suffering from headaches and when he appears on TV he needs pieces of paper with everything written in huge letters to read what he’s going to say,” the Russian officer said.

“They are so big, each page can only hold a couple of sentences. His eyesight is seriously worsening," the spy said adding that Putin’s limbs are “now also shaking uncontrollably”.

Speculations about the Russian President’s health have been reported to originate with the popular Russian Telegram channel General SVR.

Meanwhile, the Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, has denied rumours about Putin’s rapidly deteriorating health. "I don't think that sane people can see in this person signs of some kind of illness or ailment,” Lavrov told France’s broadcaster TF1.

The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its fourth month now with Moscow continuing to step up its assault on Ukraine’s Donbas region.