e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 08:55 PM IST

Vladimir Putin aiming to seize 'whole' of Ukraine, says French President Emmanuel Macron's aide after Russian Prez's call

FPJ Web Desk
Russian President Vladimir Putin and France President Emmanuel Macron | Photo: Twitter Image

Russian President Vladimir Putin and France President Emmanuel Macron | Photo: Twitter Image

Advertisement

After Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the tasks of the Russian special operation in Ukraine would be fulfilled in any case, the French Prez's aide said that Putin is aiming to seize 'whole' of Ukraine.

During the call, it was emphasised that the tasks of the special military operation will be fulfilled in any case, the Kremlin said, RT reported.

Putin also detailed the fundamental approaches and conditions in the context of negotiations with representatives of the Ukrainian side.

He confirmed that, first of all, they were talking about the demilitarisation and neutral status of Ukraine so that a threat to Russia never comes from Ukrainian territory.

In addition, Putin, in a conversation with Macron, warned that the Russian side would continue to uncompromisingly fight against militants of nationalist armed groups in Ukraine.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 08:55 PM IST
Advertisement