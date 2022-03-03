Vladimir Putin aiming to seize 'whole' of Ukraine, says French President Emmanuel Macron's aide after Russian Prez's call

After Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the tasks of the Russian special operation in Ukraine would be fulfilled in any case, the French Prez's aide said that Putin is aiming to seize 'whole' of Ukraine.

During the call, it was emphasised that the tasks of the special military operation will be fulfilled in any case, the Kremlin said, RT reported.

Putin also detailed the fundamental approaches and conditions in the context of negotiations with representatives of the Ukrainian side.

#BREAKING Putin aiming to seize 'whole' of Ukraine: Macron aide after Putin call pic.twitter.com/XcMKiBPKwi — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 3, 2022

He confirmed that, first of all, they were talking about the demilitarisation and neutral status of Ukraine so that a threat to Russia never comes from Ukrainian territory.

In addition, Putin, in a conversation with Macron, warned that the Russian side would continue to uncompromisingly fight against militants of nationalist armed groups in Ukraine.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 08:55 PM IST