Virus-free US cruise ship finally gets to dock at Cambodia after being rejected by some Asian countries

The scheduled arrival Thursday will bring an end to what was meant to be a dream 14-day cruise across Asia beginning from Hong Kong on February 1, and disembarking on Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.

Japan, Guam, the Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand all refused to allow the ship to dock, despite Holland America insisting there were no cases of the deadly disease which has killed over 1,100 on board.

Cambodia’s decision to receive the Westerdam comes as its strongman leader has voiced vocal support for China with premier Hun Sen going so far as to travel to Beijing last week in a show of solidarity.