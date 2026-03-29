Viral Video: Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Falls On Red Carpet While Welcoming Saudi, Egypt FMs

A video showing Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar slipping on a red carpet during a formal diplomatic reception in Islamabad has gone viral on social media.

Slip During High-Level Diplomatic Meet

The incident occurred on March 29 as Dar was welcoming visiting foreign ministers, including representatives from Saudi Arabia and Egypt, during a crucial diplomatic visit aimed at easing tensions in West Asia. As he stepped forward on the carpet, he suddenly lost balance and fell in a brief but noticeable moment.

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Despite the unexpected fall, Dar quickly regained his footing and resumed the welcome ceremony without any visible injury. The dignitaries and officials present reacted with brief surprise, but proceedings continued without disruption.

Carpet Or Footing Likely Cause

Initial observations suggest the slip may have been caused by the carpet shifting underfoot or a minor footing issue. Some social media users also speculated about untied shoelaces, though no official confirmation has been provided.

The clip has since been widely shared online, drawing a mix of concern and light-hearted reactions, even as the diplomatic engagement itself remained focused on serious regional developments.

Talks Focused On West Asia De-escalation

The visit comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in West Asia, particularly against the backdrop of the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.