Viral TikTok video of woman 'sexually harassing' men on a train draws Twitter ire

The TikTok user’s act has been touted as ‘harassment’ by a section of Twitter.

One user wrote, “This is harassment. I can imagine if the role is reversed, there'll be an outcry. Such a hypocrisy. In this case and in cases like these, women are trash. There i said it. Women who abuse their "women privilege" are trash.”

“Harassment is still harassment even when a pretty girl is the one doing it!!! this isn't funny,” added another.

Another commented, “Perfect example of women’s privilege - just imagine if that was the other way round, there would be (quite rightly so) an outcry. The double standards here are massive.”

“don't touch people without their consent, regardless of their gender or your own, whether you think it's funny or cute, respect an individual's personal space,” said another user.

