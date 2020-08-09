Viral TikTok video of woman 'sexually harassing' men on a train draws Twitter ire

A TikTok user named @kindersurprise.8 shared a video of placing her hand on thighs of men travelling inside a train/subway.
The content creator has been filmed by an accomplice, where she does the act and then waits for a reaction before laughing it off.
Some men can be seen going with the flow, while others give her the stern look. The baffled commuters do not appear to take any action.
However, the video went viral on social media garnering over eight million views.
The TikTok user’s act has been touted as ‘harassment’ by a section of Twitter.
One user wrote, “This is harassment. I can imagine if the role is reversed, there'll be an outcry. Such a hypocrisy. In this case and in cases like these, women are trash. There i said it. Women who abuse their "women privilege" are trash.”
“Harassment is still harassment even when a pretty girl is the one doing it!!! this isn't funny,” added another.
Another commented, “Perfect example of women’s privilege - just imagine if that was the other way round, there would be (quite rightly so) an outcry. The double standards here are massive.”
“don't touch people without their consent, regardless of their gender or your own, whether you think it's funny or cute, respect an individual's personal space,” said another user.
