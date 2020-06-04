Vietnam aims to make 5G service universal by 2030

The Vietnamese government has approved a national digital transformation program, aiming to have digital economy account for 20 percent of the country's GDP by 2025 and make 5G mobile network service universal by 2030, local media reported on Thursday.

The country also targets to be among the world's top 35 countries in Global Innovation Index by 2025, local Tap chi Tai chinh (Finance Magazine) cited the National Digital Transformation Program until 2025 with a Vision to 2030 as reporting.

Meanwhile, national database, including those on population, land, business registration, finance and insurance, will have e-government platforms by 2025, said the report.

More than 80 percent of Vietnam's population are expected to have e-payment accounts, according to the plan.

With the aim of creating a digital transformation foundation, Vietnam will focus on developing digital infrastructure and digital platforms, building trust, ensuring network safety and security, among many others, said the report.